Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

