Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $83,400.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 969,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

