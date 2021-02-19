BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of Conagra Brands worth $1,218,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after buying an additional 220,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.70 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

