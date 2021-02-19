Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $62,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,997 shares of company stock worth $14,899,698. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

