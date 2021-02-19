BlackRock Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.13% of Abiomed worth $1,338,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $322.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.87. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.