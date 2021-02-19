BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,326,921 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,424,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.