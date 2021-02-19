BlackRock Inc. Acquires 946,822 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.91% of TransUnion worth $1,493,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

TransUnion stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

