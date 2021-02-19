GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO opened at $75.09 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

