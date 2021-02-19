NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $323,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,653 shares of company stock worth $360,656 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

