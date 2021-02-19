NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,861,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

