Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cable One by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cable One by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,065.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,059.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,954.49. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,978. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

