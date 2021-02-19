Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 317,839 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $62,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,211,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,458 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

