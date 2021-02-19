Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,267.00.

SHOP opened at $1,384.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 881.90, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,226.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,077.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

