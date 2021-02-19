Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in F5 Networks by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.