The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of CAKE opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

