Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $114.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

