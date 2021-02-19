Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

