Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 20.4%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

NASDAQ:LYL opened at $2.80 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.