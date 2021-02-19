-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,658. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

