$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. ICON Public also posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.
A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.
ICLR opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
