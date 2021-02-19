$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. ICON Public also posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CWM LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

