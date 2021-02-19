Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 20.9%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period.

JEMD stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

