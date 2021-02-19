Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 14th total of 21,930,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,531,000 after acquiring an additional 672,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.