First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

NYSE:FR opened at $42.39 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

