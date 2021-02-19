Scotiabank Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to $15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.45.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

