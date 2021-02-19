Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

