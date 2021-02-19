Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,254 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

