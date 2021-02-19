Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 779,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $402.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

