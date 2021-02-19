Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $103.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,596.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $945,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $195,686.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $593,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

