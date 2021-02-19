Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,137 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX opened at $265.29 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

