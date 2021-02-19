Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

