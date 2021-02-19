US Bancorp DE Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.