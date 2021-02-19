US Bancorp DE Has $3.10 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

