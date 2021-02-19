US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 122.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 156,317 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.12. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 174.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

