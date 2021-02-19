US Bancorp DE Has $3.30 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $81.33 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

