Aperio Group LLC Sells 17,223 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 13.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.