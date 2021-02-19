Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of SONM opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

