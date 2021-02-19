Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.83.

SNBR stock opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $7,365,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

