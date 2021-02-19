Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth $7,021,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

