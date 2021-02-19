Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.98.

Tilray stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

