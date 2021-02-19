Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.98.
Tilray stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.