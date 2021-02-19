Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $12,757,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

