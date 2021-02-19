Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $225,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.