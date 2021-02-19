Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $240,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 651,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,203.1% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 296,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 274,031 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 407,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207,875 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.