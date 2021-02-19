Penn Virginia Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $215.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

