Brokers Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 899,011 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,434 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

