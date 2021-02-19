Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

