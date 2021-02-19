Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Purchases $98,000.00 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,579.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 58,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,315.00.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

