Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Kye L. Mitchell Sells 3,497 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.