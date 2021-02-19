Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

