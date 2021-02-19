Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $231,000 in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medallia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,029,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $493,422.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543 over the last quarter.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.