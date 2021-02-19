$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of IONS opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

